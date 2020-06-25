Police locate missing 90-year-old Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - UPDATE: Police said Jose Antoni Faife has been located.

UPDATE: Mr. Jose Antonio Faife has been recovered. https://t.co/bw6tc7AmIH — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 26, 2020

City of Miami Police are searching for a missing elderly man.

The search is on Thursday for 90-year-old Jose Antonio Faife.

Police said Faife was last seen Wednesday night near West Flagler Street and Southwest Sixth Avenue.

Faife was last seen wearing a white shirt and beige pants. He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has brown eyes and salt and pepper colored hair.

If you have any information on Faife’s whereabouts, call the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

