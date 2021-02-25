Police locate missing 8-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an 8-year-old Fort Lauderdale who was reported missing.

Fort Lauderdale Police launched a search for d 8-year-old Jaeden Lowe after he was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

However, shortly before 5 p.m. police announced Jaeden had been found and was safe.

 

