Police locate missing 66-year-old Northwest Miami-Dade man

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a missing man out of Northwest Miami-Dade.

Arnie Weatherington Jr., 66, went missing on Sunday after he was last spotted at the Walmart located at 3200 NW 79 Street.

#UPDATE: Mr. Weatherington Jr. was recovered safely and reunited with family. https://t.co/3i42iWwQtB — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 17, 2020

On Tuesday afternoon, police said Weatherington was recovered safely and has since been reunited with his family.

