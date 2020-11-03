Police locate missing 27-year-old in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an endangered 27-year-old man missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Joseph Chadwick was last seen leaving his residence along Northwest 79th Terrace and 14th Street at approximately 7:37 p.m., Sunday.

UPDATE: Joseph Chadwick has been safely located. Our continued investigation determined that there was no threat to Mr. Chadwick or to others. Thank you to our community and media partners for your assistance. https://t.co/ff5G9S4CXF — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 5, 2020

According to police, Chadwick was involved in a verbal dispute with a family member when he abruptly left his home on foot with his cell phone and a butcher knife.

On Thursday morning, authorities said Chadwick was safely located and was not a threat to himself or others.

