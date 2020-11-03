Police locate missing 27-year-old in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an endangered 27-year-old man missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Joseph Chadwick was last seen leaving his residence along Northwest 79th Terrace and 14th Street at approximately 7:37 p.m., Sunday.

According to police, Chadwick was involved in a verbal dispute with a family member when he abruptly left his home on foot with his cell phone and a butcher knife.

On Thursday morning, authorities said Chadwick was safely located and was not a threat to himself or others.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending