Police locate missing 16-year-old Southwest Miami-Dade girl

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - UPDATE: Police said Victoria Garcia has been found and reunited with her family.

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

A search is underway for Victoria Garcia. Police said Garcia was last seen June 5 near the 14200 block of Southwest 66th Street.

#UPDATE: Victoria Garcia has been safely recovered. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/d3RiUw2Zq2 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 18, 2020

It is unknown what she was last wearing. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.