Police locate missing 16-year-old Pembroke Pines girl

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a missing 16-year-old girl out of Pembroke Pines.

Police said Yuting Liu was last seen Tuesday afternoon when she left her home near Northwest 15th Street and 114th Avenue, around 4:13 p.m.

UPDATE: Yuting Liu has been safely located. Thank you to our community for your assistance. https://t.co/O4m5T7iVll — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 3, 2020

On Thursday morning, police said Liu was safely located.

