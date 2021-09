MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a missing 15-year-old student who attends Miami Senior High School.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police said Ashley Estrada went missing on Thursday.

The 15-year-old was last seen during dismissal, across the street from the school, at a Marathon gas station.

Recovered! Thank you all who assisted. pic.twitter.com/6uEzvM37tN — Edwin Lopez (@SchPoliceChief) September 24, 2021

On Friday afternoon, police said she was recovered.

