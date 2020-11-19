Police locate missing 13-year-old Miami girl

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a missing Miami teenager.

City of Miami Police launched a search for 13-year-old Paige Strickland after she went missing Thursday.

However, just after 4 p.m., police announced that Paige had been located and was safe.

UPDATE: Paige Strickland has been safely recovered. Thank you! https://t.co/HiftyNOwVn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 20, 2020

