Police locate missing 12-year-old out of Miami

Photo Courtesy: Miami Police Department

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a juvenile missing out of Miami.

Michaela Britton, 12, was last seen at 2810 NW South River Dr. at approximately 10:57 p.m., Wednesday.

Detectives advised Britton may have been in the company of 14-year-old Shonaria and 16-year-old Anatasia Richardson.

At around 10:45 a.m., Thursday, detectives said Britton was safely recovered.

She returned with Shonaria and Richardson.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending