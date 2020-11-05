Police locate missing 12-year-old out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a juvenile missing out of Miami.

Michaela Britton, 12, was last seen at 2810 NW South River Dr. at approximately 10:57 p.m., Wednesday.

Detectives advised Britton may have been in the company of 14-year-old Shonaria and 16-year-old Anatasia Richardson.

At around 10:45 a.m., Thursday, detectives said Britton was safely recovered.

She returned with Shonaria and Richardson.

