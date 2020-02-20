Police locate missing 12-year-old, 14-year-old Miami girls

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have located two missing girls.

Police have found 12-year-old Yislen Mir Cuz and 14-year-old Luisa Lopez.

We have located both juveniles, in good health and they have been reunited with their parents. Thank you all. https://t.co/CJzxd4Kgep — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 20, 2020

The pair were reported missing early Thursday morning, from the area near Northwest Ninth Avenue and Fifth Street. However, just 4 p.m., police confirmed the pair had been found.

The girls have since been reunited with their parents.

