GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – Police have located a baby who went missing out of Gainesville.

Officials have located 1-month-old Sundara Florence after she was reported missing Monday morning.

The Florida Missing Child Alert for Sundara Florence has been resolved. The child was found safe. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 25, 2018

