Police locate Miami man missing for over 2 weeks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man in Miami who went missing for over two weeks.
Vicente Rodriguez, 79, was last seen leaving his home along Southwest First Street and Ninth Avenue at around 8:32 a.m. on Aug. 4.
Mr. Vicente Rodriguez has been located and reunited with his family. Thank you for all. https://t.co/cBJ8nWLUhX
— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 24, 2020
On Monday, police said Rodriguez was located and reunited with his family.
Police have not released any more information on the case.
