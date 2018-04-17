Police locate man from Orlando who went missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have located a man from Orlando who went missing in Miami over the weekend.

According to police, 28-year-old Jeremiah Chavez was located Tuesday morning at an unknown location and will be receiving medical attention.

Chavez went missing after a night at Club Space in Downtown Miami over the weekend. Chavez posted videos on Snapchat as he entered Club Space with three friends on Saturday. He was supposed to return home to Orlando on Sunday, but his parents said he didn’t show up.

Since being found, police said Chavez’s family has reunited with him, as well.

