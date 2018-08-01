Police locate handicap van stolen from disabled driver in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a handicap accessible van that was stolen from a disabled Miami Gardens man.

Kenneth Roberts, 65, told 7News police found his van near 189th Street and U.S. Route 441, with a person sleeping inside. According to Roberts, the person inside was taken into custody by police.

Robert’s 2000 Toyota Sierra was stolen while Roberts was at Holy Family Episcopal Church near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 187th Street, last Sunday.

Roberts has limited use of his legs, and the van’s steering wheel was retrofitted so that he could push the gas and brake pedals.

When he got the news, Roberts was ecstatic.

“I always believe in prayer. Once I pray to my Father up top, he always answers prayers,” Roberts said. “I’m grateful, I’m happy, I’m joyous.”

It is unknown what charges the person arrested in the van faces.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.