MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police located a missing man out of Margate.

Jonathan Greaves, 33, was last seen walking westbound on Margate Boulevard after leaving his aunt’s home along Northwest 12th Avenue and 69th Street at approximately 6 p.m., Sunday.

He is in town visiting his aunt from Washington D.C.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Monday, police said Greaves was safely located.

