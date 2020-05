MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have found an 87-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who went missing out of Miami.

Benjamin Louis was last seen in the area of 5000 Northwest Second Avenue on Wednesday.

UPDATE: Mr. Benjamin Louis was recovered in good condition. https://t.co/nSClC1uQIj — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 14, 2020

Police later tweeted he was found in good condition.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.