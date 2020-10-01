Police locate 91-year-old woman who went missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly woman one day after she went missing in Miami.

The City of Miami Police Department said 91-year-old Philomene Paul has been last seen at 160 NE 58 St. on Wednesday.

Paul stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 96 pounds, and has gray and black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said she suffers from schizophrenia.

UPDATE: Philomene Paul had been recovered. https://t.co/i0VKHyrXGn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 1, 2020

Thursday evening, police confirmed Paul has been safely recovered.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.