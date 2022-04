MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 76-year-old woman who had been reported missing in Miami.

Susana Caballero was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, in the Coral Way area.

Authorities said Caballero suffers from Alzheimer’s.

On Sunday morning, police said she was safely recovered.

