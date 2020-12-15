Police locate 67-year-old man who went missing in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man who went missing out of Pembroke Pines.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department tweeted out a picture of Pascual Ortiz, 67, on Monday night.

On Wednesday morning, detectives said Ortiz was safely located in Coral Gables and has since been reunited with his family.

 

 

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending