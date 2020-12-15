Police locate 67-year-old man who went missing in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man who went missing out of Pembroke Pines.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department tweeted out a picture of Pascual Ortiz, 67, on Monday night.

UPDATE: Pascual Ortiz was safely located in Coral Gables, and has been reunited with his family. Thank you to our community & news media partners for your assistance. https://t.co/M7VDjdxm5Y — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 16, 2020

On Wednesday morning, detectives said Ortiz was safely located in Coral Gables and has since been reunited with his family.

