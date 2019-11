PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WSVN) — Port Orange Police have located four missing Florida girls.

Police have located Heaven Akins, Destiny Thompson, Mandie Jefferson and Katrina Carroll.

The group was reported missing from their school, but police announced that they had been found just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

