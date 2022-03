MIAMI (WSVN) - Police located a 25-year-old missing out of Miami.

Daniela Medina was last seen in the downtown Miami area on Saturday.

We need assistance locating 25 yr-old Daniela Medina who has been reported missing on 3/20/22 from the #DowntownMiami area. She is 5’3” & 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings & suffers from Anxiety. Please call 305-579-6111/305-603-6300 w/info. pic.twitter.com/uddoVlcgLT — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 21, 2022

On Monday morning, police said she was safely recovered in good condition.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.