Police locate 2 sisters who ran away from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have recovered two sisters who ran away from their home in Miami.

City of Miami Police said 11-year-old Karenna Mesidor and 12-year-old Keonnah Mesidor were last seen at 1393 Southwest First St., just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Update: Kareena & Keonnah Mesidor have been recovered. https://t.co/p7oOO6LEKS — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 9, 2020

Officials said the girls were found on Thursday morning.

The sisters were in the care of the Department of Children and Families, according to police.

