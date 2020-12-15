Police locate 2 missing teen girls from Pembroke Pines

Courtesy: Pembroke Pines Police
|

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located two girls who went missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said 15-year-old Jyselle Nia Munoz and 16-year-old Alyssa Cabrera went missing from the Winston apartment complex on Sunday.

They were safely located in Pembroke Pines, Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending