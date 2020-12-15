Police locate 2 missing teen girls from Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located two girls who went missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said 15-year-old Jyselle Nia Munoz and 16-year-old Alyssa Cabrera went missing from the Winston apartment complex on Sunday.

UPDATE: Alyssa Cabrera and Jyselle Nia Munoz were safely located in Pembroke Pines. Thank you to our community and news media partners for your assistance. — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 17, 2020

They were safely located in Pembroke Pines, Wednesday night.

