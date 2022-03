MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a missing teen out of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Dan Wilson, 16, was last seen at at approximately 4:30 a.m., Sunday.

UPDATE: Dan Wilson has been recovered in good condition.



A special thanks to those who retweeted this post. https://t.co/0BNlC8EbM2 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 14, 2022

On Monday morning, police said Wilson was recovered in good condition.

