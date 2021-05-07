Police locate 15-year-old missing Coral Springs girl

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs have located a missing 15-year-old girl.

Isabella Elena Gallo was reported missing after she had last been seen around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

However, by 4 p.m. Friday, police said she had been located safely.

Update 5/7/2021 at 4:00 PM: Isabella has been safely located. Thank you for all your help. https://t.co/8PBeIWOvkp — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) May 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.