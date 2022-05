MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities found a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Little Haiti.

Miami Police said Heaven Perry was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday, wearing black gym shorts and a gray uniform shirt.

According to Miami Police, Perry was found and has been reunited with her family.

