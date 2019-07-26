Police: lightning strikes man in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 59-year-old man has been struck by lightning, according to Doral Police.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at Northwest 114th Avenue and 69th Street in Doral Friday, at around 2 p.m.

The victim was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital in serious condition.

