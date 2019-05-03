Police lift lockdown for Charles R Drew K-8 Center after no weapon found on reportedly armed student

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have lifted the lockdown at Charles R. Drew K-8 Center after no weapons were found after investigating reports about an armed student.

City of Miami and Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a call, late Friday afternoon, in reference to a student who went to the school, located in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 62nd Street, and pointed a gun at students participating in an after school dance.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said officers received a tip that there was a student at the event with a weapon. Officers located the suspected student unarmed, however.

City of Miami police placed the school on a precautionary lockdown as they searched for the weapon but found no weapon.

As of 5:30 p.m. the lockdown was lifted.

The student has been detained and taken in for questioning.

