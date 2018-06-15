LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are investigating a possible connection between two high-priced thefts.

Surveillance video shows a man stealing a shipping container in Lauderhill, back in February. It had more than $100,000 worth of clothes and perfume inside.

Now investigators believe the same crook may have struck again — this time in the City of Miami. Thousands of dollars worth of recycling material were stolen last week.

