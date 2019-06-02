Police: Juvenile among 2 killed in Miami Gardens drive-by shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens that left two people dead, including a juvenile.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 205th Street and 37th Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Sunday.

BREAKING: Miami Gardens police investigating a murder near NW 205th street and NW 37th Ave. We’re on scene expecting an update from investigators shortly (@wsvn) pic.twitter.com/QS7aLiLGVE — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) June 3, 2019

According to investigators, the victims were targeted as they were driving north on Northwest 37th Avenue. They said a dark colored vehicle pulled up next to them, and someone inside opened fire, striking the victims.

UPDATE: Two people dead in Miami Gardens. Police say they were targeted — driving north on NW 37th Avenue — when another dark colored vehicle rolled up and started firing. Police found two guns in the victims’ car. Unclear if this was a shootout. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ELvId2mYNf — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) June 3, 2019

Officials pronounced the victims dead at the scene.

Detectives said officers found guns in the victims’ car. It remains unclear whether or not a shootout took place.

Police have shut down Northwest 37th Avenue from 205th to 211th streets while they continue to investigate.

Detectives have not provided further details about a possible shooter or shooters.

