Police issue warning after coyote spotted in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has issued a warning after a coyote was spotted in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.
Officials said the coyote was spotted in the area of Northwest 15th Court and 83rd Way, Tuesday.
Police advise pet owners to use caution when letting their animals go outside.
Residents are advised to not approach or attempt to feed the coyote.
Coyotes are native to Florida and should be left alone.
