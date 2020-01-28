Police issue silver alert for missing elderly Coral Springs man

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have issued a silver alert for an elderly Coral Springs man who has not been heard from since he left his home.

According to Coral Springs Police, 84-year-old Mateo Poupart was last seen leaving his residence along the 8400 block of Forest Hills Drive at around 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Poupart is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, black sneakers and wearing a New York Yankees hat.

Police said the 84-year-old drives a 2005 gray Hyundai Tucsan with the Florida license plate number GJHF85. Investigators added that the vehicle’s paint is faded, and the “H” from the Hyundai logo is missing from the rear.

Poupart is showing early signs of dementia and is a type 2 diabetic, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.