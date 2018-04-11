Police issue advisory about fired UM employee accused of making threats

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former University of Miami employee who was fired from her job is accused of making disturbing comments about mass shootings, and officials are trying to track her down.

The ex-employee, identified as 49-year-old Melania Obando, reportedly made comments on two different occasions that caused some concern.

On one occasion she said that, if she was the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooter, “they would have never seen her coming.”

She also allegedly whispered to another employee, “When I start shooting everyone, I am not going to care who asks for forgiveness, I am going to shoot everyone.”

After police questioned her about the comments, Obando went on vacation as she was under investigation. She was then fired.

Officers issued an advisory for Obando on Wednesday, concerned she may try to go back to the university campus. She is believed to drive a 2003 white Nissan Sentra with the Florida tag AECW62.

