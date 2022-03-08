MIAMI (WSVN) - What started as a traffic stop turned into a killer confrontation in Miami.

A man’s body could be seen lying in the street, Tuesday afternoon, and investigators blocked off Northwest 71st Street and 10th Avenue late into the night.

One man died and another was taken into custody after a Miami Police officer opened fire during a traffic stop, around 4:40 p.m., right next to Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

“The officers became aware that one of the individuals in the vehicle was armed. A struggle ensued and one of the officers discharged his firearm,” said Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.

The Miami Police chief said his officers were pulling over a red car, and at some point realized one of the men in the car had a gun.

Some sort of altercation took place and an officer shot and killed one of them. The other ran away and was caught shortly after.

“There is video from the school and body worn camera video that we’re still reviewing at this time,” said Morales.

“I was actually really scared,” said Ruslan Mustfaev.

Mustfaev was at an indoor soccer park about a block away and saw the commotion that followed. He said there were still kids at after school programs.

“I saw a lot of kids playing, and I’m just shocked that it happened next to the school,” said Mustfaev.

Morales said investigators are still working to piece together exactly what took place and why.

“The investigation is extremely preliminary at this time,” said Morales.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.