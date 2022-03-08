MIAMI (WSVN) - A police-involved shooting took place in Miami, where one person died.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the east corner outside of Miami Northwestern Senior High School, in the area of 71st Street and Northwest 10th Avenue around 4:40 p.m., Tuesday.

A body partially covered by a tarp could be seen at an intersection surrounded by crime scene tape.

A red sedan was also seen with its doors opened.

I remains unclear what prompted the officer to fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

