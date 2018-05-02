Police-involved crash sends cruiser into bushes of Miami Shores home

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A police involved crash sent a Miami-Dade Police cruiser into the bushes just outside of a Miami Shores house.

A Miami-Dade Police cruiser could be seen in the bushes near a home and a damaged gray Nissan Maxima could also be seen near the intersection of 103rd Street and Northeast Second Avenue, Wednesday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tended to the officer who was injured. He managed to get into an ambulance, but is said to be OK.

The driver of the Maxima remained on scene. He is OK.

Westbound traffic in the area on Northeast 103rd Street near Second Avenue has been closed down by officials.

