Police-involved crash in North Miami Beach shuts down traffic

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle Thursday morning.

7 Skyforce was over the scene just after 6 a.m where the crash happened, near Northeast 163rd Street and 26th Avenue in North Miami Beach. Another vehicle with severe front-end damage was seen behind the North Miami Police cruiser.

The severity of any injuries, if any, of those involved remains unknown.

Police have shut down westbound lanes on Northeast 163rd Street at Northeast 26th Avenue.

