Police investigation underway in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Miami Springs that sent one man to the hospital.

It took place sometime before 4 a.m., in the parking lot of an Ihop located along Northwest 36th Street and South Drive.

Paramedics were seen treating a man in the parking lot, where multiple evidence markers laid. However, police have not yet confirmed what happened.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

As a result Northwest 36th Street is blocked off westbound between South Drive and East Drive.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.