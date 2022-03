MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is currently underway in Miami Beach.

7News cameras captured several Miami Beach Police officers in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Eighth Street, early Monday morning.

The investigation appears to be focused on a two-story building with blue awnings.

It remains unclear what police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.