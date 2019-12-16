Police investigation underway in Golden Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A cross-county police investigation is currently taking place.

7SkyForce HD flew over Golden Beach near the William Lehman Causeway at around 8:30 a.m., Monday.

A police cruiser could be seen on a median alongside a gray SUV.

The investigation continues north into Hallandale Beach, which led authorities to release a traffic warning on social media.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.