CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is currently underway in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Police officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of 41st Street and Northwest 115th Avenue just after 11 a.m., Wednesday.

A vehicle was reportedly shot at, but the person inside the vehicle was not struck.

Police are searching for the shooter.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.