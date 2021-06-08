MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after suspicious items were found inside of a storage unit in Miami.

City of Miami Police tweeted Tuesday afternoon to alert the public of road closures in the area due to the investigation.

We have temporarily closed N.W. 36 Street eastbound between N.W. 14 & 15 Streets due to an investigation of suspicious items found in a storage unit. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7LJVohRFBn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 8, 2021

Police believe the items in the unit are religious in nature.

Drivers should avoid the eastbound lanes of Northwest 36th Street between 14th and 15th avenues.

