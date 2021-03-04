Police investigation underway after shots fired in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is currently underway after shots were fired in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the area just off North Bayshore Drive near the Marriot Hotel, early Thursday morning.

7News cameras captured evidence markers on the scene where several shell casings were found.

“Extremely surprising, yeah,” said Josh Adams, a hotel guest at the Marriot. “I didn’t expect this, like, I’m trying to go to sleep, you know. I just worked all night. I want to go to sleep now and I can’t even go to my hotel room.”

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.