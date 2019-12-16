Police investigation underway after man found dead in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man suffering from a possible gunshot wound was found dead in Miami.

City of Miami Police officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene located near Southwest 28th Lane and 31st Avenue on Sunday night.

Authorities said the victim was possibly shot just after 9 p.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.