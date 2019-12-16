Police investigation underway after Hallandale Beach officer-involved shooting ends in Golden Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A cross-county police investigation is currently taking place after an officer-involved shooting started in Hallandale Beach and ended in Golden Beach.

According to the Golden Beach City Manager, a shooting broke out at an undisclosed location in Hallandale Beach at around 7 a.m., Monday and continued into the area of County Line Road, just south of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

7SkyForce HD flew the scene near the William Lehman Causeway where a police cruiser could be seen on a median alongside a gray SUV. The front driver’s side window could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

It is unclear if there are any deceased victims on scene.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.