Police investigation underway after body found in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near a condo complex along Northeast First Place and 188th Street, at around 6 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where detectives could be seen combing the area for clues.

A pile of burnt items could also be seen next to where the body was found.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

