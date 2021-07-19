HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene of a possible stabbing at a strip club in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police responded to Bellas Cabaret, located along Southeast Ninth Avenue and 14th Street, early Monday morning.

Police said an argument ensued inside the club when the persons involved went outside and things escalated.

7News cameras captured a red Mercedes-Benz with a broken back window parked in an area sectioned off by crime scene tape.

Both stab victims were taken to Hialeah Hospital without serious injuries.

The two may face charges as they are described by police as the aggressors.

