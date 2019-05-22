Police investigating woman found dead in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the death of a woman at a park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a medical call at a park on the 2800 block of Southwest 124th Court at approximately 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Once they arrived on scene, responding officers found a woman dead.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a yellow tarp covering a body could be seen on top of a picnic table.

Detectives are currently investigating.

