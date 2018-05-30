Police investigating reports of fatal mauling of baby by dog in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene where a baby may have been attacked and killed by a dog.

Miramar Police responded to 2420 Kingston Drive in Miramar, Wednesday morning, where the child was fatally attacked by a dog. Police have not confirmed the age of the victim, who is believed to be around 8 months old.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police were seen at the house.

