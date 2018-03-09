Police investigating video of woman on horse inside Miami Beach nightclub

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a video that surfaced of a woman riding a horse inside of a Miami Beach nightclub.

Video surfaced on social media Thursday night that shows a scantily clad woman riding a white horse inside the Mokai Lounge, located at 235 23rd St. People were standing around before the horse became startled.

(Caution: the video may not be suitable for young audiences)

The horse bucked, causing the woman to fall off.

Miami Beach Police said on Twitter Friday morning that they have launched a joint investigation with Miami Beach Code Enforcement.

Last night MBPD was made aware of this incident at Mokai. We are very concerned over the allegations. As such, we have launched a joint investigation with @MiamiBeachNews Code Enforcement. https://t.co/WsSaMqrHhh — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.