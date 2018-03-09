Police investigating video of woman on horse inside Miami Beach nightclub

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a video that surfaced of a woman riding a horse inside of a Miami Beach nightclub.
Video surfaced on social media Thursday night that shows a scantily clad woman riding a white horse inside the Mokai Lounge, located at 235 23rd St. People were standing around before the horse became startled.
(Caution: the video may not be suitable for young audiences)
❌❌THIS IS NOT OKAY AND IF IT DOES NOT UPSET OR DISTURB YOU, THEN YOU NEED TO RE-EVALUATE YOURSELF AND YOUR MORALS/VALUES. IT IS INHUMANE AND THE DEFINITION OF ANIMAL CRUELTY*** SHAME ON @mokaiofficial for using a poor helpless animal to entertain people. I will not stop posting and spamming everyone’s feed until I see that this club has been penalized for their crime. ❌❌HOW DARE YOU torture that horse for your own selfish pleasure. Have you no compassion in your hearts??? You deserve to be SHUT DOWN for abusing this poor horse. ❌❌For everyone who is asking about where the original source came from: I saw MANY people post on their Snapchat and Instagram stories and asked a friend to send me THIS SPECIFIC video he took to me so that I could bring awareness to the issue. This person would like to remain anonymous, but has given me consent to use it as I please.
The horse bucked, causing the woman to fall off.
Miami Beach Police said on Twitter Friday morning that they have launched a joint investigation with Miami Beach Code Enforcement.
